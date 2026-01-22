Limpopo dams overflow as heavy rains raise flood risks

The Department of Water says while major dams remain structurally sound, high river flows are affecting low-lying areas.





It says the Klaserie Dam in Hoedspruit and Flag Boshielo Dam near Marble Hall are more than 100 per cent full.





Flooding has been reported in the Mopani District and near the Kruger National Park.





"Despite extreme conditions, the department’s real-time hydrological monitoring network has been central to providing real-time data, and more than seventy per cent of stations remained operational, allowing officials to track rising river levels, monitor flood waves, and coordinate with disaster management teams in all affected areas and neighbouring countries through transboundary structures," says spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.





ALSO READ: SA must change how it builds home, warns Simelane





Authorities have closed unsafe crossings and have urged communities to heed warnings and evacuation notices.





"Communities are urged to follow official warnings and evacuation instructions, avoid flooded roads and crossings, and remain alert to changing conditions. DWS reassures the public that its dam infrastructure is safe and continuous monitoring is underway to protect communities and downstream systems," says Mavasa.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)