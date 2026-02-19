Limpopo bus crash claims four lives

The crash occurred on the N1 near Ingwe Lodge, the same spot as the October bus crash that claimed 43 lives.





Speaking to SABC News, Mathye says the bus travelling from Gauteng to Zimbabwe was carrying 31 passengers when the accident happened.





"I'm aware that the accident ​happened in the early hours of this morning. For now, we have only four confirmed deaths, and the rest have been taken to the nearest hospital here in Vhembe.





ALSO READ: Motorcyclist killed in North Coast Road crash





"It is a concern because we are losing many people at the same spot. Last year, we said to the minister (of Transport Barbra Creecy), to say we must do something here at this corner because we can't allow the same thing to happen every now and then, because people are losing their lives while they are on the way at the same spot.





"Our concern is whether if we should say they must slow down or not because we don't know what happens and once the driver losses control it means that they were speeding or there is some medical fault, but this is a concern that I'm always having because of the accidents that happen on this N1 Road especially in the early hours and the late hours of the day here, next to Ingwe Lodge."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)