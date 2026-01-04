 Lightning strike kills two at North West event
Two people have died after being struck by lightning at an event in the North West.

Lightening strike over a city
Lightening strike over a city/iStock/Matt Grehan

Officials say more than 50 people, suffered various injuries, and are being treated in hospital.


The Moretele Municipality says people were enjoying an annual festival on a sports field in Mathibestad when lightning struck during heavy rains on Saturday.


In KZN, the weather service has issued a Yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms in the western parts on Sunday.


Heavy downpours, hail, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning are expected.


