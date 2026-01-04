Lightning strike kills two at North West event
Updated | By Bulletin
Two people have died after being struck by lightning at an event in the North West.
Officials say more than 50 people, suffered various injuries, and are being treated in hospital.
The Moretele Municipality says people were enjoying an annual festival on a sports field in Mathibestad when lightning struck during heavy rains on Saturday.
In KZN, the weather service has issued a Yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms in the western parts on Sunday.
Heavy downpours, hail, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning are expected.
