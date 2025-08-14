Light aircraft crashes into ocean in Durban
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Multiple emergency services
crews were at Pirates beach on the Durban beachfront on Thursday afternoon
after a light aircraft crashed into the ocean.
Multiple emergency services crews were at Pirates beach on the Durban beachfront on Thursday afternoon after a light aircraft crashed into the ocean.
The plane is understood to have been performing aerial displays when it went down.
Only the pilot was on board.
Two rescue helicopters are on scene, and one dropped a rescue diver into the water
READ: Police officer, inmates killed in Limpopo crash
A lifeguard boat is also in the water.
Crowds have started to gather on the beach as the rescue effort continues.
This is a developing story.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago