Light aircraft crashes into ocean in Durban

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Multiple emergency services crews were at Pirates beach on the Durban beachfront on Thursday afternoon after a light aircraft crashed into the ocean.

Gcinokuhle Malinga

The plane is understood to have been performing aerial displays when it went down.

 

Only the pilot was on board.

 

Two rescue helicopters are on scene, and one dropped a rescue diver into the water

A lifeguard boat is also in the water.

 

Crowds have started to gather on the beach as the rescue effort continues. 

 

This is a developing story.



