Lifesaving SA warns beachgoers after another drowning in KZN

The organisation’s Dhaya Sewduth says a search began on Friday night for a man, who's believed to have drowned at Durban’s Point Beach.





Sewduth says the drowning report came through after lifeguards had closed the beach to bathers.





The 25-year-old’s body was found yesterday.





Sewduth says he can’t caution people enough about the dangers of swimming at beaches after hours.





" Life saving South Africa calls on bathers not to swim after duty hours. Bathers should exercise extreme caution and should only swim when the lifeguards are on duty and at designated duty beaches."









Meanwhile, KwaDukuza officials have temporarily closed Willard Beach in Ballito due to safety concerns.





The municipality says a sewer overflow was detected on Friday morning.





Officials have advised bathers to use other beaches, while teams work to resolve the issue.



