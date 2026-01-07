Lifesaving SA warns against swimming at unpatrolled beaches

It found that many incidents took place in areas that aren't monitored by lifesavers.





The organisation's Dhaya Sewduth had pleaded with beachgoers to swim only between the red and yellow flags, and where lifeguards are present.





He's been commenting after drowning incidents were reported at several beaches in KZN including Pennington, Ballito, Durban and St Lucia, where some search operations are still continuing.





Sewduth says few incidents did happen at patrolled beaches while lifeguards were on duty.





READ: Human remains found at Pennington Beach amid search for missing swimmers





He has asked parents to always keep a close eye on their children.





"As January remains a high risk period, Lifesaving South Africa reiterates its water safety advisories, particularly concerning children. While many parents return to work and schools and universities have yet to reopen, supervision of children on holiday becomes increasingly important.





“The hot weather often encourages children to play in and around water, increasing the risk of drowning.





“Therefore, we advise that all children should be kept at arm's length.”





