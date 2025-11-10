 Lifesaving SA urges review of safety plans ahead of festive season
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Lifesaving SA urges review of safety plans ahead of festive season

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

Lifesaving South Africa has urged municipalities to review their safety plans ahead of the busy holiday season. 

Lifesavers
Supplied

The organisation's Dhaya Sewduth says they are concerned about recent reports of drownings at beaches and public swimming areas.

He says with holidaymakers expected to start flocking to the coast in a few weeks, municipalities need to shift their planning mindset to focus on prevention. 

 He says while they acknowledge the safety measures being rolled by local authorities, communities remain vulnerable in the weeks leading up to the holiday period.

“We call on municipalities to do more by deploying professional and seasonal lifeguards much earlier in the season. Extend lifeguard patrols to cover more areas during the warmer months, erect visible safety signage and communicate safety advisories the year round and utilize our lifesaving South Africa Water Smart Education to reach more citizens and visitors.”

Sewduth says beach safety is not only the responsibility of lifeguards.

“Lifesaving South Africa also calls on bathers to only swim where and when lifeguards are on duty due to rip currents developing at any time of day and night. Lifesaving South Africa warns bathers not to enter the ocean if there are no lifeguards on duty at that particular beach.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

Safety Holidays Drownings Lifesaving Local governance
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.