Lifesaving SA urges review of safety plans ahead of festive season

The organisation's Dhaya Sewduth says they are concerned about recent reports of drownings at beaches and public swimming areas.

He says with holidaymakers expected to start flocking to the coast in a few weeks, municipalities need to shift their planning mindset to focus on prevention.

He says while they acknowledge the safety measures being rolled by local authorities, communities remain vulnerable in the weeks leading up to the holiday period.

“We call on municipalities to do more by deploying professional and seasonal lifeguards much earlier in the season. Extend lifeguard patrols to cover more areas during the warmer months, erect visible safety signage and communicate safety advisories the year round and utilize our lifesaving South Africa Water Smart Education to reach more citizens and visitors.”

Sewduth says beach safety is not only the responsibility of lifeguards.

“Lifesaving South Africa also calls on bathers to only swim where and when lifeguards are on duty due to rip currents developing at any time of day and night. Lifesaving South Africa warns bathers not to enter the ocean if there are no lifeguards on duty at that particular beach.”

