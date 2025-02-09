Lifesaving SA concerned about KZN drownings

At least five drownings were reported on the south coast in the past two weeks.

The latest involves 13-year-old Amaan Khan who's presumed to have drowned at a beach near Umzumbe last week.

A search for the young boy's body is ongoing.

Lifesaving SA's Dhaya Sewduth says all recent cases were reported at Amanzimtoti, Hibberdene, and Umzumbe.

"If people can get that kind of understanding that if they go to a beach where the lifeguards are on duty, then the risks are minimised.

"If they do get in trouble, if they do get caught in the rip current, lifeguards will be on hand to swim out to them or get out in a way that's power craft or any other rescue boards and bring them to safety.

“But if you are swimming in a remote area, who is going to help you when you are in trouble, so that's the kind of messaging we want to get across to people,” said Sewduth.

