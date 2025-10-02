Lifesaving SA pleads with parents to keep watch over kids during holidays

It follows the drowning of a two-year-old girl in a pool in Durban's Umbilo area on Wednesday.

The organisation's Dhaya Sewduth has urged parents and childminders to keep a close watch over their children near water.

He has warned that little ones are too often left unsupervised:

“Children are naturally curious. They're going to go out and explore. In our country, there are no bylaws which insist on pool fences, pool covers or slash nets.

“If you look at other countries like Australia, they do make these recommendations because those suddenly can be a barrier to a child wandering off on their own. The cost to a life is immeasurable.”

Sewduth says learning to swim should be seen as an important life skill.

“I think a child around two years old should be old enough to be able to follow the instructions and learn what to do. Our kids often invite their friends.

“Quite often, nobody asks if you are able to swim. Have you gone to swim classes, et cetera? And if you're not at home and the kids are left to their own devices, there could be a tragedy.”

