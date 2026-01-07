Lifeguards rescue three swimmers at Uvongo Beach

The NSRI's Shelly Beach station reports that the incident occurred just before 7 pm on Tuesday.





The station commander says NSRI drowning prevention officer Nkazimulo Nyawose raised the alarm after witnessing three people in distress in the water.





Nywaose was inspecting rescue buoys at the time.





The institute reports that two 20-year-old women were caught in rip currents while swimming.





A young man who went to help also got into difficulty.





Although Uvongo lifeguards had gone off duty at 6 pm, some were still nearby and responded immediately.





The NSRI team successfully brought all three to shore safely.





One of the women was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and taken to the hospital in a stable condition.





The other two people were not injured.





