Life behind bars for Amantle Semane's killer

Twenty-five-year-old Pethe Simiao, a Mozambican national, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, and contravention of the Immigration Act after the little girl’s body was found in his shack in Orlando, Soweto, in October last year.





Judge William Karam handed Simiao two life terms during sentencing on Monday.





He was handed an additional two years for kidnapping and another two years for illegally residing in the country.





“The court wishes to address that the accused was in the republic unlawfully when he committed counts 1 and 2. The victim’s mother testified to having developed hatred towards foreigners,” said Karam.





Amantle’s mother, Ntombizodwa Samane, said she was happy with Simiao's sentencing, adding that it was a signal of justice being served.

She believes the two life sentences and an additional four years will send a strong message to perpetrators of sexual assault against children.





At the same time, she expressed disappointment that Siamao never explained the reasons for his actions to the court.





“This has left me with question marks because I don't understand a human being who would commit such acts against a child. I wanted to know what pushed him,” she said.





Meanwhile, Phindi Mjonondwane of the National Prosecuting Authority, said such sentences are proof of the NPA’s fight against violence meted out to vulnerable groups.





“We continue to see courts handing hefty sentences, but such gruesome acts continue to happen; but as the Prosecuting Authority, we can never tire.”





