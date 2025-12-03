Libya war crimes suspect makes first appearance at ICC

Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, 47, sat impassively dressed in a dark blue jacket and light blue shirt, confirming his name and date of birth before the three-woman judging panel.

He stands accused of six counts of war crimes and six crimes against humanity, including torture, murder, rape, sexual violence, and persecution between February 2015 and early 2020 at the notorious Mitiga prison near Tripoli.

The ICC, which tries individuals for the world's worst crimes, believes there are "reasonable grounds" to believe he personally killed one detainee at the prison, which he ran with an iron fist.

A "significant number" of people died during El Hishri's time there, either from torture, being left outside in winter, untreated injuries, or starvation, the court said.

ICC judges believe at least five detainees, including a 15-year-old boy, were raped by guards or other prisoners. Women prisoners were also subjected to sexual abuse, the court alleged.

The court alleges El Hishri took part in "personally torturing, mistreating, sexually abusing and killing detainees" and also "exercised his authority over all Mitiga prison staff and detainees."

The suspect "imposed prison conditions aimed at increasing the detainees' suffering," alleged the court, which said "several thousand" were held there.

Detainees were tortured on arrival and at regular times during their stay.

The court said they were beaten with plastic pipes, batons, electrical cables, as well as fists. Detainees were shot, placed in stress positions, and confined in small metal boxes.

"Extensive beatings" were commonplace at the prison, said the court, "sometimes for the entertainment and amusement of guards."

- 'Horrific abuses' -

Presiding judge Iulia Motoc said the court had received an email earlier Wednesday from El Hishri's defence team applying for interim release.

When invited to speak, El Hishri said he had no observations -- "just requesting my release".

Motoc said the next phase of proceedings, a "confirmation of charges" hearing, would take place on 19 May, 2026.

El Hishri is the first suspect to appear at the ICC as part of its investigation into Libya which began in 2011.

The oil-rich country is still grappling with the aftermath of the armed conflict and political chaos that followed the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

It remains divided between a United Nations-recognised government in the west and its eastern rival, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said the case would "bring into the light the horrific abuses taking place behind the locked doors of Libya's prisons."

The ICC is also seeking Osama Almasri Najim, head of Libya's judicial police, on charges relating to alleged crimes at the prison.

Najim was arrested in Italy but then released and returned to Libya, sparking a major political row in Italy and consternation in The Hague where the ICC is based.

