Level 5 Alert: KZN set for dangerous weekend storms

A Yellow Level 2 warning's in place for severe thunderstorms in north-western KZN today.





Tomorrow, most parts of KZN, except the south-east and north-east, will be under a Yellow Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning.





Meanwhile, south-eastern KZN will be under an Orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms





That alert will affect municipalities including eThekwini, uMgungundlovu and Ugu.





The storms are accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail.





READ: Disaster-resilient communities ‘must be KZN priority’





KZN Cogta spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila said they may result in injuries, danger to life and damage or loss of infrastructure.





"The weather conditions are expected to disrupt major routes. It is also expected that it could lead to the damage of both public and private infrastructure."





"MEC Buthulezi has placed disaster management teams on high alert within the two districts in the metro, with the aim of ensuring that these teams are able to safeguard areas that are prone to weather related incidents," said Mzila.





These teams also working closely to ensure that major routes are safely guarded.





Residents are urged to ensure that they follow all safety protocols and ensure that they follow all instructions from disaster officials.





