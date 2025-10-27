Level 4 weather warning issued for KZN

Forecasters warn of heavy downpours, excessive lightning, and damaging winds over parts of the province on Monday.





The weather service says large amounts of small hail could also cause localised flooding on roads and bridges in low-lying areas, damaging homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.





Otherwise, the province will experience cool and overcast conditions, with rain expected in most parts this morning.





The South African Weather Service said: "Severe thunderstorms accompanied with heavy downpours, excessive lightning, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail resulting localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock as well as minor vehicle accidents are expected in the north today (Monday).”





