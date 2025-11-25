Letsoalo warned SCOPA no-show could lead to criminal charges

Letsoalo failed to appear before the committee on Tuesday morning despite a summons for a two-day hearing into alleged financial mismanagement at the RAF.

Chairperson Songezo Zibi says sheriffs struggled to find him and eventually left the summons at a second address provided.

He says Parliament has since received communication from Letsoalo’s attorneys after he missed Tuesday's session.

Zibi says the watchdog committee needs his version of events before it can finalise its report.

“He has seen the letter that was sent by Parliament yesterday (Monday), emphasising that he needs to be here. He will then take instructions from Mr Letsoalo and revert to the committee during the course of the day. That is an update that we have. The committee will then make a decision after the correspondence from his attorneys has come.

“What we did ask him to do was to indicate to the committee whether Mr Letsoalo intends to come tomorrow or not, so that tomorrow the committee can have a discussion about what its next steps are going to be.”

This latest no-show follows weeks of resistance from Letsoalo.

In October, SCOPA resolved to issue a summons after the former CEO repeatedly rejected invitations to appear voluntarily, arguing that SCOPA was the “wrong platform”.

Zibi countered that SCOPA’s oversight of financial matters is constitutionally mandated.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has previously identified Letsoalo as central to governance failures at the RAF, including his alleged role in a controversial R79 million lease deal. Letsoalo has denied wrongdoing.

SCOPA’s inquiry continues this week with evidence from former RAF board members, as Parliament presses for accountability at one of the country’s most troubled public entities.