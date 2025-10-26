Lesufi assures Amapanyaza's jobs safe after Public Protector’s report
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has responded to the Public
Protector’s findings on the province’s Crime Prevention Wardens, popularly
known as Amapanyaza, assuring the public and the wardens that their jobs are
secure.
Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka had found that the establishment and deployment of the CPWs was irregular and inconsistent with the law.
Despite this, Premier Lesufi emphasized that the report was constructive and provides clear timelines for corrective action.
"It was not leaked. It was not leaked. I was not even aware that I was going to release the report. And I'm excited about that report to be quite frank because the things that we're trying to get for almost three years that report said we must do it in 30 days," Lesufi told SABC News.
He stressed that the responsibilities outlined in the report will be implemented without disrupting the work of the young wardens.
"Definitely no. They will not lose their jobs. We are reconfiguring them and the public protector said the reconfiguration is the correct approach."
The Premier explained that some responsibilities will be addressed within 30 days, while others, requiring coordination with the national Minister of Police and Minister of Justice, will be completed within 180 days.
Lesufi described the report as “very important” and welcomed the Public Protector’s guidance on rectifying irregularities while ensuring that the CPWs can continue their work.
The province is now set to implement the recommended changes, safeguarding the future of the Amapanyaza programme while bringing it fully in line with the law.
