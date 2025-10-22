Lenacapavir rollout in KZN set to play ‘major role’ in HIV battle

KZN is one of the provinces set to receive the first batch of Lenacapavir.





The drug, taken twice a year, is reported to be nearly 100% effective and will be rolled out in 360 clinics in South Africa.





Professor Limakatso Lebina at the Research Institute says it's a huge milestone.





" I'm sure some of the considerations that were taken into account in planning how the rollout will be done in South Africa was looking at areas that have high HIV incidents or prevalence.





ALSO READ: Call to widen access to Lenacapavir jab in SA





"And there has been data to show that in KwaZulu-Natal we have high HIV incidents and high prevalence and if we want to reduce the HIV burden, we better start at the places with the highest risk."





But she's stressed that the drug is one of many tools to prevent HIV.





" We still need to promote condom use, encourage people to be faithful, and encourage people to abstain if they can. We still support circumcision, so it's a combination of activities to prevent HIV or to reduce one's risk of acquiring HIV."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)