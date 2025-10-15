Lenacapavir HIV drug to be rolled out in six KZN districts

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says around 360 public clinics in South Africa will be targeted in the first phase of the rollout of Lenacapavir.

He gave a keynote address at a national roundtable held by the Department and the South African National AIDS Council.

The two-day meeting is looking at the rollout of Lenacapavir and assessing the country’s readiness.

Motsoaledi said around 7.8 million people are living with HIV in South Africa.

He hailed Lenacapavir developed by US firm Gilead Sciences as groundbreaking for its dosing schedule and efficacy.

“Lenacapavir is delivered via injection only twice a year, offering six months of continuous protection per dose. Just two injections a year could prevent an individual from contracting HIV. A Contrast to the daily pills or bimonthly injections we've been using up so far.”

The six KZN districts where Lenacapavir will be rolled out are Amajuba, eThekwini, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and uMgungundlovu.

