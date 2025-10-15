Lenacapavir HIV drug to be rolled out in six KZN districts
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
It's been confirmed that KZN is one of the provinces that
will receive a new long-acting HIV prevention drug.
It's been confirmed that KZN is one of the provinces that will receive a new long-acting HIV prevention drug.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says around 360 public clinics in South Africa will be targeted in the first phase of the rollout of Lenacapavir.
He gave a keynote address at a national roundtable held by the Department and the South African National AIDS Council.
The two-day meeting is looking at the rollout of Lenacapavir and assessing the country’s readiness.
Motsoaledi said around 7.8 million people are living with HIV in South Africa.
ALSO READ: SANAC urges local production of HIV drug Lenacapavir
He hailed Lenacapavir developed by US firm Gilead Sciences as groundbreaking for its dosing schedule and efficacy.
“Lenacapavir is delivered via injection only twice a year, offering six months of continuous protection per dose. Just two injections a year could prevent an individual from contracting HIV. A Contrast to the daily pills or bimonthly injections we've been using up so far.”
The six KZN districts where Lenacapavir will be rolled out are Amajuba, eThekwini, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and uMgungundlovu.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago