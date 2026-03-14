Lekota remembered as principled leader and servant of the people

Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae says former defence minister and COPE leader Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota played a key role in guiding the transformation of South Africa’s defence force.

Lekota’s funeral service is underway in Bloemfontein.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is honouring Lekota with a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Lekota passed away on 4 March 2026 after a prolonged illness.

It followed him stepping back from active politics to focus on his health in 2025.

Family, friends and political leaders have gathered at the Old Grey Sports Centre to pay their final respects to the 77-year-old struggle veteran.

A true servant

Letsoha-Mathae says despite the many positions he held over the years, Lekota remained a true servant of the people.

“Comrade Terror belonged to a generation of public servants who believed that the destiny of a nation is shaped by the ethical choices of those entrusted with power. He believed that leaders must be guided by principle, that public power must be exercised with humility, and that the interest of the people must always stand above personal ambition and interest.”

Meanwhile, Former Free State premier Ace Magashule has described Lekota as a brave and principled political leader.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the funeral on Saturday.

“He was convinced if he had a position, he would actually think he's always right. The fact that we were able to still work together is the strength of leadership. He was brave.”

Bigger than any political party

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has described Lekota as a giant-hearted leader.

Manuel says Lekota’s passing offers an opportunity to reflect on a life of extraordinary impact.

“One of the features of this funeral today is that the colours of so many political organisations are represented here because in many respects Mosiuoa Lekota was bigger than any political organisation. There are people here from the BC movement that he was part of before the ANC, there are people from the ANC, from COPE, from the PAC, from every conceivable political organisation because that was in the nature of his being.”

And ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has described COPE co-founder Mosiuoa Lekota as a leader who dedicated his life to the freedom of South Africans.

Mbalula says Lekota came from a generation of leaders who were prepared to sacrifice their comfort for the liberation of the country.

"He was among those who confronted the brutal machinery of apartheid with courage and discipline. He was among those who carried the dream of freedom through prison cells and relentless political struggles. And, he was among those who refused to surrender the hope that South Africa will one day belong to all who live in it."