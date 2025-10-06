Legal expert questions reasoning behind Motau’s Madlanga Commission exit

Reports of Motau's departure were confirmed on Tuesday.





The advocate confirmed to News24 that he withdrew from the commission before it began, citing unforeseen circumstances.





He highlighted poor planning around how the R147 million budget would be allocated for staff and operations, saying he feared a repeat of the Zondo Commission, where costs were exceeded.





He told the publication he could be held accountable if the budget is overspent.





In the interview, Motua added that he had agreed with the chairperson to wrap up his duties, which included an opening address and leading National Commissioner Fannie Masemola's evidence.





Elton Hart, an attorney at the University of Johannesburg's Law Clinic, says administrative or planning issues could affect public trust in the commission and its work.





"And not to say we are invalidating the evidence that is led before the commission, but it's just like to say that is it going to be one of those commissions, again, that it won't have bite. There's nothing going to come from it. So it creates that thing in the back of the head of people watching what's unfolding.





"It's scary what's coming out of the Madlanga Commission, and this is what's happening. Then I'm worried that we might not actually understand the magnitude of what is facing us as a country."





Hart says talking about possible budget issues could hurt the process.





" Then you sit with a half-baked cake. If one can put it that way, advocate Motua knew from the 11th of September already that he was not happy with how things were going. You could have then say, that's actually the start of the commission. Get these things sorted out. What he's suggesting in his interviews is that those problems are going to persist irrespective of his being there or not being there.





"So, could you not have highlighted this before you guys commence? Now we've already spent taxpayers’ money."





Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC has been appointed to lead the inquiry into corruption and political interference claims in the criminal justice system.





In a statement, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the budget matters have been properly managed. She said Motau was directly involved in the process of determining the fee structure for himself and his junior counsel.





