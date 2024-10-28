Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre
Updated | By AFP
Lebanon's health ministry said Israel struck the southern
city of Tyre on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.
Lebanon's health ministry said Israel struck the southern city of Tyre on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.
An "Israeli enemy strike this morning on a building" in the centre of the coastal city "led to a provisional toll of five dead and 10 wounded", a health ministry statement said.
It added that "work is ongoing to remove the rubble".
An AFP video journalist saw emergency personnel rush a survivor to an ambulance on a stretcher, while other rescuers worked to put out a heavily smouldering fire at the site, where a residential apartment block had collapsed like a pancake.
Tyre, an ancient coastal city which boasts a UNESCO World Heritage site, was subjected to heavy Israeli strikes last week, leaving swathes of the centre in ruins.
Israel last month escalated air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds and sent ground forces into Lebanon, following a year of cross-border exchanges of fire with the Iran-backed group over the Gaza war.
Show's Stories
-
Hijacking: Top vehicles targeted and specific times in SA
Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminal...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Five-year-old child used in robbery of elderly woman in Verulam
Criminals have no shame whatsoever...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago