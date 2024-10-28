 Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre
Updated | By AFP

Lebanon's health ministry said Israel struck the southern city of Tyre on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.

Israel hits Lebanon from the air and fights Hezbollah on the ground
AFP

An "Israeli enemy strike this morning on a building" in the centre of the coastal city "led to a provisional toll of five dead and 10 wounded", a health ministry statement said.

It added that "work is ongoing to remove the rubble".

An AFP video journalist saw emergency personnel rush a survivor to an ambulance on a stretcher, while other rescuers worked to put out a heavily smouldering fire at the site, where a residential apartment block had collapsed like a pancake.

Tyre, an ancient coastal city which boasts a UNESCO World Heritage site, was subjected to heavy Israeli strikes last week, leaving swathes of the centre in ruins.

Israel last month escalated air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds and sent ground forces into Lebanon, following a year of cross-border exchanges of fire with the Iran-backed group over the Gaza war.

