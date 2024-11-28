Lebanon army deploys under Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

The truce ended a war that began a day after Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, killing thousands in Lebanon and sparking mass displacements in both Lebanon and Israel.

Israel shifted its focus from Gaza to Lebanon in September to secure its northern border from Hezbollah attacks, dealing the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim movement a series of staggering blows.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers were to become the only armed presence in south Lebanon, where Hezbollah has long held sway.

A Lebanese army source said its forces were "conducting patrols and setting up checkpoints" south of the Litani River without advancing into areas where Israeli forces were still present.

In the border village of Qlayaa, residents threw rice and flowers to celebrate the arrival of Lebanese soldiers.

"We only want the Lebanese army," chanted the residents of the Christian-majority village, as they clapped and cheered for the troops and waved the Lebanese red, white and green flag.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Wednesday, tens of thousands of Lebanese who fled their homes have headed back to their towns and villages, only to find scenes of devastation.

"Despite all the destruction and the sorrow, we are happy to be back," said Umm Mohammed Bzeih, a widow who fled the southern village of Zibqin with her four children two months ago.

"I feel as if our souls have returned," she said, visibly exhausted as she swept up the shattered glass and pieces of stones that carpeted the floor.

- Crisis -

While there was joy around Lebanon that the war has ended, it will take the country a long time to recover.

Even prior to the conflict, it had been wracked for years by political and economic crisis, with World Bank data from earlier this year indicating poverty had tripled in a decade.

On Thursday, there was a glimmer of hope as the official National News Agency reported parliament would meet to elect a president on January 9, following a two-year vacuum.

Lebanon is deeply divided along political and sectarian lines, with Hezbollah long dominating the Shiite Muslim majority.

Hezbollah, the only armed group that refused to surrender its weapons following the 1975-90 civil war, built its popularity by providing health and education services.

It has maintained a formidable arsenal, supplied chiefly by Iran, which is widely regarded as more powerful than that of the Lebanese army.

While it did not take part in any direct talks for the ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States and France, it was represented by ally parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Hezbollah proclaimed on Wednesday that it had achieved "victory" in the war against Israel, after the truce took effect.

"Victory from God almighty was the ally of the righteous cause," it said, adding its fighters would "remain in total readiness to deal with the Israeli enemy's ambitions and its attacks".

But the war saw Israel deal Hezbollah a string of unprecedented blows, key among them the killing in September of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Other losses suffered by the group include the death of a string of other top commanders, as well as the killing of the man touted to succeed Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told AFP his group was cooperating on the army's deployment in the south.

There is "full cooperation" with the Lebanese state in strengthening the army's deployment, he said, adding the group had "no visible weapons or bases" but "nobody can make residents leave their villages".

- Two wounded -

In northern Israel, which has come under steady attack from Hezbollah for more than a year, there was hope tinged with scepticism over whether a truce can last.

Nissim Ravivo, a 70-year-old in the coastal city of Nahariya, just 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border with Lebanon, voiced disappointment.

"It's a shame, we should have continued for at least another two months and finished the job," he said. "We still don't feel safe and we are not happy about it."

Lebanon says at least 3,823 people have been killed in the country since October 2023, most of them in recent weeks.

On the Israeli side, the hostilities with Hezbollah killed at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians, authorities there say.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces will hold their positions but "a 60-day period will commence in which the Lebanese military and security forces will begin their deployment towards the south", a US official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Then Israel should begin a phased withdrawal without a vacuum forming that Hezbollah or others could rush into, the official said.

The Israeli and Lebanese militaries have both called on residents of frontline villages to avoid returning home immediately.

Lebanon's NNA said Israeli fire wounded two people in a border village on Thursday.

The Israeli army said that "over the past hour, several suspects were identified arriving with vehicles to a number of areas in southern Lebanon, breaching the conditions of the ceasefire".

The army "opened fire toward them", the statement said, adding that the Israeli military "remains in southern Lebanon and will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement".