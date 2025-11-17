At least 6 killed, 21 hurt in weekend KZN crashes

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service says it responded to five serious accidents between Friday and Sunday in Vryheid, Empangeni, Ulundi, Newcastle, Pietermaritzburg, and the South Coast.





On Friday night, two cars collided head-on on the N2 near the Umzumbi bridge in Hibberdene.





" The scene was one of overwhelming severity demanding a complex multi-agency response.





"Paramedics found five occupants had tragically sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to them before emergency service could arrive. An additional five patients required urgent medical attention."





KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service's Craig Botha says there was another head-on-collision involving two trucks on the N3 near Tweedie on Sunday morning.





He says the crash caused severe and prolonged traffic disruptions for several hours to allow for recovery and investigations.





" The impact was catastrophic, claiming the life of one patient who sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics and rescue teams fought valiantly to treat the remaining four occupants.





"Two patients sustained minor injuries, and one suffered a serious injury that unfortunately deteriorated into a critical condition while on the scene."





KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service says it also attended to 27 additional collisions where no injuries were reported.





