At least 11 killed in Mozambique vote protests: HRW

Protests have rocked the southern African nation since Daniel Chapo, candidate of the ruling Frelimo party that has held power since 1975, was announced winner of the October 9 election.

Hundreds of opposition supporters took to the streets last week, leading to clashes with riot police.

"Mozambique security forces killed at least 11 people," HRW said in a statement, adding that "over 50 people suffered serious gunshot wounds" on October 24 and 25.

Eight police were also reportedly injured, the rights group said.

HRW said it interviewed 22 people, including victims, witnesses, physicians, journalists, government officials and civil society groups.

"Many, including children as young as one year old, inhaled tear gas that the police fired indiscriminately into residential areas," the rights group said.

HRW said it had been told by one doctor that he treated dozens of injured people and one victim had "a bullet in his spine".

"Mozambican authorities should promptly and impartially investigate alleged misuse of force and hold those responsible accountable," said Allan Ngari, Africa advocacy director at HRW.

A local NGO, the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD), also counted at least 11 people killed in the violence, including six in Nampula province.

More than 450 people were arrested, including 370 in Maputo, CDD said in a statement on Sunday, adding that at least 85 had since been released.

Police have not commented on the reports by CDD and HRW but previously said that 20 people had been injured in the protests.

Police also told AFP that one person had been killed in Nampula while another died in Niassa, without giving further details.

Mozambique's electoral commission said Chapo won the presidential election with 71 percent of votes, while the main opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, backed by the small Podemos party, received 20 percent.

On Monday, Podemos filed a lawsuit demanding a recount of votes.

Election observers noted serious flaws before, during and after the vote.

European Union election observers were among those who noted "irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level".