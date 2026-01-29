At least 10 killed in taxi crash near Lotus Park
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A mass emergency operation took place in the south of Durban on
Thursday morning, where a fully loaded minibus taxi collided with a truck near
Lotus Park.
Medics have confirmed that ten people have been killed in that horrific crash on the R102.
ALS Paramedics Spokesperson, Garreth Jamieson, said firefighters and rescue teams were working to help those trapped in the wreckage of the vehicles.
“Multiple others are in a critical condition. Multiple others were severely entrapped in the wreckage. Advanced Life Support Paramedics, together with firefighters and rescue teams, are battling to get them out.”
This is a developing story.
