Leaked N3 fiery crash video reopens wounds for Durban family

The footage, which emerged on social media at the weekend, captures the moments leading up to the deaths of Phoenix businessman Miguel Govender and two others.

It shows a white car weaving through traffic before swerving into Govender's vehicle.

He loses control, careening across the centre median of the highway and crashing head-on into a truck.

The vehicle bursts into flames, and huge plumes of smoke are seen emanating from the crash. The incident took place just over a month ago.

Family spokesperson, Brandon Pillay, says the family was shown the footage at a police station weeks ago.

He says it brought both anger and relief as they hadn't known what really transpired before then.

"There was somebody who did mention that another vehicle had pushed Miguel off the road, so we did mention it to the investigating officer. He went to source the footage from Sanral, and he then confirmed that what we said to him was indeed correct," says Pillay.

He says they're not sure how the footage was leaked, since what they viewed was in the police's possession.

Pillay says they were also informed by the investigating officer that the driver of the other vehicle was identified.

"Fortunately, through other camera footage at the toll gate, they were able to find his number plate. They were also able to track him down. They've also called him in. I'm told that he did come with an attorney with an affidavit. Miguel's death came as such a shock. He left home that morning. Going to do some work in Pietermaritzburg and never returned.

"The last time his wife spoke to him was around 7-7:30 in the morning. She only discovered around four o'clock that something might be wrong, and it's been such a traumatic experience. But having this video reemerge is really, really painful because she is now seeing this."

Hillcrest Police are investigating cases of culpable homicide.

