Lawyer among victims of deadly Joburg court shooting

They say a group of people who had gathered at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court to support an accused came under attack.

Gautengpolice spokesperson Brenda Muridili says preliminary reports indicate that three men wearing caps approached the group at the court entrance and opened fire.

"Two of the victims were declared dead on the scene, and three were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has mobilised resources."

Muridili says the suspects fled the scene in a getaway car.

One of the victims is the accused’s lawyer.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage, and investigations are ongoing.

The accused was appearing in connection with a murder and attempted murder case linked to an incident in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, last April.

