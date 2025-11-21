Latest interest rate cut could help lift the economy, say economists

The 25-basis-point drop brings the prime lending rate to 10.25%.

ALSO READ: Disaster centre: most KZN municipalities failing fire readiness test

It follows inflation rising last month to 3.6%, and the announcement of a new inflation target of 3%.

Macroeconomic research expert Elna Moolman, who is the Head of South African Macroeconomic Research at the Standard Bank Group, believes the impact of the rate cut on consumer spending will likely be seen next year.

“While an interest rate reduction immediately brings some relief, our models show that the maximum impact on consumer spending of the interest rate cuts in this cycle will be next year. There will likely be further interest rate relief next year.

“The Reserve Bank would probably want to cut rates gradually to assess how the inflation forecast and inflation expectations unfold, especially in the context of the new inflation target.”

FNB’s Ester Ochse says the cut will help boost consumer and business confidence.

“This is good news for the consumers who have debt that they are currently paying off, as this could potentially reduce the amount that they are paying on a monthly basis. However, we do recommend that if the budget allows, keep paying the previous higher instalment, as this will result in saving interest over the longer term.”

“If, however, the consumer is relying on interest income from savings, this will potentially reduce as well, and they will need to see where they can adapt their budget to see how they can make up any potential shortfall.”