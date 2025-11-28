Latest crime stats show decrease in murder, violent crimes

The SAPS released the country's crime statistics for the first two quarters of the 2025/26 financial year on Friday.





Cachalia said they have seen ongoing and significant reductions in serious and violent crimes.





"Overall, during the past two quarters, and following on from last year’s statistics, we have seen a significant decline in most crime categories. Importantly, we are seeing ongoing and significant reductions in serious violent crime.





"Murder has started to decrease significantly. We have also seen double-digit reductions in most forms of aggravated robbery. However, there are categories that remain stubbornly high. Sexual Offences and GBV, as mentioned, remain of critical concern.





“Commercial crime, we continue to record increases here, a trend spanning five years. Much of this is now taking place online. With the support of the Joint Initiative against Crime and Corruption, as part of the partnership with the private sector, we will be strengthening our digital capacity to fight this.





“While we can take heart from the downward trends in violent crime, the overall levels remain unacceptably high. So, we cannot rest,” Cachalia added.





