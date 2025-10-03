Last flotilla boat sails on towards Gaza after Israel interceptions

The Global Sumud Flotilla -- consisting of dozens of ships -- set sail last month, ferrying politicians and activists including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg towards Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is taking hold.

The Israeli navy began intercepting them on Wednesday, and an Israeli official said the following day that boats with over 400 people on board had been prevented from reaching the coastal territory.

The flotilla said on Friday that 42 vessels had been "illegally intercepted" and their passengers "unlawfully abducted".

That left just one ship, the Marinette, pressing ahead with its mission to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, according to the flotilla's tracker.

"The world saw what happens when civilians challenge a siege. And still -- Marinette sails on," the flotilla said on Instagram.

"She knows the fate of her sisers on the water. She knows what awaits. And she refuses to turn back."

Protesters around the world held rallies on Thursday condemning Israel's interceptions and urging greater sanctions in response.

About 15,000 people marched in Barcelona -- where the flotilla began its voyage -- chanting slogans including "Gaza, you are not alone", "Boycott Israel" and "Freedom for Palestine".

Hundreds also gathered outside the Irish parliament in Dublin, where Miriam McNally, whose daughter was sailing with the flotilla, said she was "worried sick".

Protests also took place in Paris, Berlin, The Hague, Tunis, Brasilia and Buenos Aires, according to AFP correspondents.

- Netanyahu praise -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the interceptions.

"I commend the soldiers and commanders of the navy who carried out their mission on Yom Kippur in the most professional and efficient manner," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"Their important action prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel."

Gaza's civil defence agency and hospitals said Israeli strikes on the territory killed at least 52 people on Thursday, including an employee of the French charity Doctors Without Borders.

The nearly two-year war was sparked by Palestinian militant group Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign since then has killed 66,225 Palestinians in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry, which the United Nations considers reliable.

