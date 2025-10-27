WATCH: Large crowd protests lift tragedy at Durban building

The tragedy happened last Saturday, while twins Aphelele and Aphile Dlamini played with friends.





Eight-year-old Aphelele lost his life, while his sister Aphile remains in the hospital.





Song, dance, and chants calling for accountability brought Joe Slovo Street outside the Homii building to a standstill.





There was a heavy police presence in the area.





While the demonstration was peaceful, the atmosphere was emotional.





Pavements were filled with angry residents and supporters demanding justice for the Dlamini family.





Residents believe it was a preventable tragedy, while they also claimed it was not the first such incident at a HOMii building.





A woman reportedly died in a similar incident two years ago.





A planned march to HOMii’s head office was called off after organisers were denied permission, but the crowd refused to leave until they got answers.





Inside the building, the lift has been taped off.





In a statement, HOMii confirmed the incident, saying it’s cooperating with authorities and providing counselling to the affected family. However, as the matter is now before the law, Homii asked for privacy.