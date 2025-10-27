WATCH: Large crowd protests lift tragedy at Durban building
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside a block of flats where two children plunged four floors down a lift shaft.
The tragedy happened last Saturday, while twins Aphelele and Aphile Dlamini played with friends.
Eight-year-old Aphelele lost his life, while his sister Aphile remains in the hospital.
Song, dance, and chants calling for accountability brought Joe Slovo Street outside the Homii building to a standstill.
There was a heavy police presence in the area.
While the demonstration was peaceful, the atmosphere was emotional.
Pavements were filled with angry residents and supporters demanding justice for the Dlamini family.
Residents believe it was a preventable tragedy, while they also claimed it was not the first such incident at a HOMii building.
A woman reportedly died in a similar incident two years ago.
A planned march to HOMii’s head office was called off after organisers were denied permission, but the crowd refused to leave until they got answers.
Inside the building, the lift has been taped off.
In a statement, HOMii confirmed the incident, saying it’s cooperating with authorities and providing counselling to the affected family. However, as the matter is now before the law, Homii asked for privacy.
Hundreds have gathered outside Homii Apartments after last week’s tragedy, when twins fell down a lift shaft. One child was killed; the other, a little girl, remains in hospital. pic.twitter.com/qSciG0ABwl— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) October 27, 2025
The Durban community is demanding justice, not just for the Dlamini twins. Residents say this isn’t the first time lives have been lost in a Homii building. pic.twitter.com/oFx8H7s9cE— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) October 27, 2025
