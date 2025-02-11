Lamola: Withdrawing troops in DRC not ideal

Government's facing pressure to pull back South African troops after 14 soldiers were killed in clashes with the M23 rebels.





Lamola was speaking during a debate in Parliament on Monday.





"I want to say that a withdrawal is not even a tactical retreat, it is worse than a surrender. With the number of armed groups in the area there lies an ambush. How do you immediately withdraw when there are 150 armed groups that are not controlled by anyone? You are sending your troops to an ambush because as they leave they will be running into an ambush."





The remains of the fallen soldiers are due to be repatriated on Thursday.





EFF leader Julius Malema says there is no need for South African troops to remain in the DRC.





"We cannot allow more lives to be lost in a senseless conflict while corrupt politicians continue to loot and mismanage our defence resources. Bring them back home now.”





The DA's demanded Defence Minister Angie Motshekga's resignation.





Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie, says he supports military conscription.





"We must teach people when you kill a South Africans there are consequences. We are sitting with the highest youth unemployment in the world. Let us use the opportunity and call for conscription and bring our young people and train them."





