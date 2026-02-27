Lamola: Verify overseas job offers after SA men die in Russia-Ukraine war

He has met with some of the families of the 17 men lured to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.



Fifteen of the recruits have returned home, while two others remain in hospital in Russia.



Lamola confirmed that at least two citizens have died in the conflict in Ukraine.

It's understood they're not part of the group that sent DIRCO a distress signal in November.The families are very happy. They're thrilled that their kids are now back in South Africa. Obviously, there will be challenges that will arise with them coming from, a war zone.“The issues that also relate to the police, taking the matter forward in terms of investigating the circumstances of the traveling to the frontline of the war zones," said Lamola.





The minister has citizens to be cautious when looking for work.



"Communities will not know what happens outside the country. The department and South African society may need to know that, when you go outside South Africa, particularly on job opportunities and other activities, related to employment or even tourism, you always have to verify all this information with our missions with the South African government so that you do not find yourself being duped.



Meanwhile, in Kenya, a man was charged with human trafficking yesterday in connection with recruiting fighters for Russia.



Festus Omwamba is the founder of recruitment agency Global Face Human Resources - allegedly used to funnel Kenyans to Russia. The 33-year-old's accused of recruiting 22 young Kenyans for "exploitation by means of deception."





