Lamola says US tariff talks ongoing
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says even with the recent US tariff hike on exports, Pretoria is working hard to strengthen its relationship with the United States.
Minister Ronald Lamola says the countries' partnership remains resilient.
Government says that despite the imposition of 30% tariffs on goods earlier this month, negotiations with Washington have continued at the highest level to secure a deal and reduce the duties.
Lamola has confirmed that the country will host a congressional staff delegation from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee this week.
"Deputy Minster Alvin Botes and his counterpart, United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, engaged via video conference recently discussing matters of mutual consent, including trade, geopolitical issues and domestic matters."
