Lamola says SA expects ‘progressive’ UN meeting on Venezuela

Lamola spoke ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting on the United States' military operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.





They are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York and are expected to appear in court on Monday.





Leftist strongman Maduro, 63, faces narcotrafficking charges along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who was forcibly taken out of Caracas in the US assault Saturday, which involved commandos, bombing by jet planes, and a massive naval force.





President Donald Trump said the United States will run Venezuela until what he calls a proper transition of power, raising serious questions about international law.





South Africa has labelled the military raid a violation of the United Nations Charter.





Lamola said South Africa is expecting a progressive Security Council meeting on Monday.





" The fact that this issue will be ventilated at the UN Security Council (means that) the whole world will know what happened, how it happened, and this will enable the people of the world to act in unison and in solidarity because they'll now know the facts.





"They'll know exactly how the world must move on. So it is important, the fact that it will be public. It's a very important persuasive force that the world will continue to be able to engage on."





While there are no known US forces left inside Venezuela, a huge naval presence, including an aircraft carrier, remains off the coast.





Details of the US operation were still emerging Monday, with Havana saying 32 Cubans were killed in the attack and Trump adding that Cuba itself was ready to fall after Maduro's capture.





