Lamola reaffirms support for two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola reaffirmed the country's stance in Parliament on Wednesday.





He told the Portfolio Committee on Justice that there must be an immediate ceasefire, accountability and a promotion of international law.





" The state of Palestine and the state of Israel to coexist side by side in peace and security all obstacles to the two-state solution should be removed,” Lamola said.





"This includes the release of hostages by Hamas and political prisoners by the state of Israel. The halting of illegal Israel settlement expansion, and the reconstruction of Gaza once there is peace."





Lamola has also told MPs South Africa joined The Hague Group of countries in support of Palestinian rights.





" We've also joined initiatives such as The Hague Group, which was established to protect and uphold international obligations to end the illegal Israel occupation and to support the realisation of the rights of the Palestinian people, including the self-determination and to independence in a sovereign state of the Palestinians."





