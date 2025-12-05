Lamola: No G20 member can unilaterally exclude another

Lamola has responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's broadside against Pretoria with an open letter.





In a statement, Rubio repeated President Donald Trump's claims of targeted violence and discrimination towards white Afrikaners.





He accused the government of pursuing politics of grievance instead of growing the economy and fixing what he called South Africa's broken system.





Rubio said South Africa would not be invited to take part in the G20 under the US presidency, and would only have a seat at the table should our country decide to rejoin what he called prosperous and free nations.





In his response, Minister Lamola first extended his wishes to the US for a successful G20 term.





He defended South Africa's recently wrapped up presidency of the forum, saying it was built on a simple and powerful belief that treating nations equally - and honestly addressing the systemic macroeconomic issues that impede growth, is not an act of charity, but an imperative for a stable, prosperous world.





Lamola hailed the multilateralism South Africa championed and said the country created a conducive environment for the free flow of ideas during its term.





Regarding the country's policies, the minister stated that they are a means of redress and not a political invention.