Lamola hits back in new political row with the US

This includes championing non-racialism and non-sexism while placing the Constitution and the rule of law at the forefront.

Lamola reacted early Thursday morning to a tweet by America’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.





In a post on X, Rubio said he would boycott the G20 talks of foreign ministers in Johannesburg on February 20-21.





"South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote 'solidarity, equality, & sustainability," Rubio wrote in his post.





"In other words: DEI and climate change."





He added: "My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism."





Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that South Africa was "confiscating" land and said he was ready to explain his government's land reform policy to his US counterpart.





On Tuesday, Ramaphosa spoke with Elon Musk to raise concerns about "disinformation" being spread by the US president.





Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid. The government is under pressure to implement reforms.





International Relations spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says no arbitrary dispossession of land or private property exists.





"This law is similar to the Eminent domain laws. Solidarity / Ubuntu , promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 Presidency, is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring a equal global system for all.





"These are important principles that we remain open to pursue and engage the United States on.”





*Additional reporting by AFP