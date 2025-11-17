Lamola says South Africa ready to host historic G20 summit

"This includes twenty G20 members, excluding the United States for reasons well-known, 16 guest countries and 6 countries representing Regional Economic Communities in Africa, the Caribbean and East Asia," he said.





Speaking on the country’s preparations for the meeting, Lamola said South Africa was ready to host the gathering, which is being held on the continent for the first time.





The minister held a press briefing on Monday at Nasrec, the venue for the summit.





He says a few countries will not be represented by a head of state at the summit starting on Saturday.





"Russia, Mexico, and Argentina - they will be present. It's just that they'll be represented at a level of either of the foreign minister or of the sherpa. China will be represented by Premier Lee at that level. Do we read anything [into] this as a snub of some sort or undermining Africa? No, we don't see this as a snub or undermining of Africa."





The minister says the country views the diversity of the G20 nations as a strength rather than a source of division.





ALSO READ: S.Africa's Ramaphosa says US skipping G20 'their loss'





" We have done everything possible to encourage robust engagements to allow the negotiations to happen in an open and fair platform. Even with the US, when they raised concerns, we did our best to accommodate them, and they did come back into some of the meetings.





"At some point, it was indicated that there will be fully participants and including at the Leader Summit that will be represented at the vice president level, but they have now decided out of their own volition and are not being pushed out of the G20 by South Africa. Our doors remain open."





Lamola says discussions at the summit will unfold over three main sessions.





The global leaders will tackle issues around economic growth, global resilience, and a fair future for all.





Talks will also cover trade, development finance, climate change, energy transitions, critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence.





