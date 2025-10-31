Labour Dept finds safety failures in Durban lift tragedy

The Department says this created serious safety risks for residents, especially children.





Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya and Inspector-General Aggy Moiloa visited the scene on Wednesday with a team of inspectors.





Twins Aphelele and Aphile Dlamini plunged down the lift shaft at the building nearly two weeks ago.





Aphelele died at the scene.





His sister survived the fall but remains in hospital.





The tragedy sparked outrage and led to a mass protest outside the building last Monday, with demonstrators demanding answers.





The Labour Department’s KZN Occupational Health and Safety Specialist Inspector, Sandile Kubheka, found that there was a lack of proper barricades, no warning signs, and unsecured lift doors that posed a major hazard.





He said building management systems failed to meet health and safety standards and the owner, HOMii Lifestyle Management, may have been negligent in maintaining the lift.





A prohibition notice has since been issued, barring anyone from using the lift until it's repaired and declared safe.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)