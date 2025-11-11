KZN’s rising number of jobless doctors sparks warning
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A union, representing medical practitioners, has warned the growing number of unemployed doctors in KwaZulu-Natal could discourage young people from pursuing a career in medicine.
A union, representing medical practitioners, has warned the growing number of unemployed doctors in KwaZulu-Natal could discourage young people from pursuing a career in medicine.
Medical graduates staged protests earlier this year, prompting the provincial Health Department to open 20 new posts.
The department later said it would advertise vacancies for an additional 150 doctors.
However, Mlungisi Mtshali, who is the provincial chairperson of the KZN branch of the SA Medical Association, says it's still unclear whether the 20 posts were allocated to only KZN graduates because applications were open to the country.
ALSO READ: Unemployed doctors stage fresh protest at premier’s office
He says currently, the province has close to 200 unemployed doctors, and that number is likely to rise as more students complete their community service.
" It is discouraging. One would say a medicine is a normal profession. We knew doctors once they finished studying, they get employed.
"That is because there is still a dire need for medical practitioners. Our colleagues in, in hospitals are overworked. They work ridiculous hours, they are suffering from burnouts, and then they're tired really because they work ridiculous hours. Even the ratio that is approved by the World Health Organisation of patient to doctor, we are way below that ratio."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
3D printed guns in South Africa: Are they illegal?
With the rise of 3D printing in South Africa, we’re taking a look at fi...Stacey & J Sbu 46 minutes ago
-
The 10 most stressful jobs in SA
The list of the 10 most stressful jobs in South Africa includes a profes...Danny Guselli 53 minutes ago