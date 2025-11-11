KZN’s rising number of jobless doctors sparks warning

Medical graduates staged protests earlier this year, prompting the provincial Health Department to open 20 new posts.





The department later said it would advertise vacancies for an additional 150 doctors.





However, Mlungisi Mtshali, who is the provincial chairperson of the KZN branch of the SA Medical Association, says it's still unclear whether the 20 posts were allocated to only KZN graduates because applications were open to the country.





He says currently, the province has close to 200 unemployed doctors, and that number is likely to rise as more students complete their community service.





" It is discouraging. One would say a medicine is a normal profession. We knew doctors once they finished studying, they get employed.





"That is because there is still a dire need for medical practitioners. Our colleagues in, in hospitals are overworked. They work ridiculous hours, they are suffering from burnouts, and then they're tired really because they work ridiculous hours. Even the ratio that is approved by the World Health Organisation of patient to doctor, we are way below that ratio."





