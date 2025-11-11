KZN’s level 4 weather warning remains in place – SAWS

The South African Weather Services said that heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail, may pose a danger to life.





"Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail resulting in danger to life,” it said in a statement.





"Fast-flowing streams due to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock as well as fire incidents due lightning are expected on Tuesday."





