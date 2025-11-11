KZN’s level 4 weather warning remains in place – SAWS
Updated | By Newswatch
A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is still in place over KwaZulu-Natal's western interior.
A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is still in place over KwaZulu-Natal's western interior.
The South African Weather Services said that heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail, may pose a danger to life.
"Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail resulting in danger to life,” it said in a statement.
ALSO READ: More thunderstorms in store for flood-hit Newcastle
"Fast-flowing streams due to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock as well as fire incidents due lightning are expected on Tuesday."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Woman turns grocery store into a Bollywood backdrop
Shabnam, a content creator from Cape Town, uses a grocery store as her b...Carol Ofori 9 minutes ago
-
The Big Favour Bean Challenge SOLVED!
We challenged KZN to a problem sum and you (with the help of AI) managed...East Coast Breakfast 58 minutes ago