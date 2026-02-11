LISTEN: ‘It can only be God’ - KZN woman tells of nightmare plunge down Oribi Gorge

“I asked God, I begged him, please stop the car because I cannot take it anymore. I can't bear what is happening. I was actually in disbelief,” Melanie Wessels told Newswatch on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: ‘Amazing and horrifying’ - Woman survives plunge down Oribi Gorge

On Monday, Wessels had been driving home from work on the road that stretches around the valley when things went horribly wrong.

The 29-year-old preschool teacher said she heard a loud noise that sounded like metal hitting the ground.

“And all of a sudden, my car flipped, and it just kept on rolling. It felt endless. There was a small stump, it's not even a whole tree, that stopped my car eventually, and I was upside down.

“My car was full of fuel, and I was trying to find the ignition to switch my car off because I knew that if I couldn't switch my car off, my car might catch alight.

“I couldn't find the ignition. I was too disorientated. And I knew that I had to get out now, and I put my seat down, and I turned my body. And I took both my legs, and I kicked my door open, and I crawled out.”

Wessels said that when she looked up, she realised both she and the wreckage of her vehicle were completely hidden in thick bush.

It dawned on her that no one would be able to find her.

Determined to survive, the seriously injured Wessels resolved to drag herself back up the cliff.

“It's very steep,” she said, clearly still shaken.

“It's like these little stumps everywhere. Sometimes I would pull on a stump, and it would come right off, and I would slide back down. And I remember my leg got stuck under my car once, and I thought, No, I need to try again. And I asked God, I put my head in the soil, and I said, ‘God, please help me get out of this’.

“Please send someone on this road to hear me scream. And I think I crawled about 70 meters, but my leg was sore, and I just couldn't do it anymore. And I just kept screaming and screaming.”

A passerby heard her cries for help and alerted police.

She says a Constable Ntsebesha sprang into action, ignoring warnings to wait for backup, and helped push Wessels the rest of the way up to the road.

Medics initially suspected that she may have multiple fractures, but she walked out with severe body pain, a concussion, and a swollen leg.

“All I could think was, I can't believe this is happening. I knew that I had to fight to survive. It was up to me to be found. I don’t know how I survived it. It can only be God, really. I don't think I should have survived it. It was a miracle.”