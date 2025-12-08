KZN woman sentenced for killing her newborn

The Mtubatuba Regional Court handed down the sentence after finding that the woman threw her full-term baby into a pit toilet in August last year.





The State told the court the woman had given birth alone at her family home, before leaving for the hospital without the baby.





Relatives later searched the property after hospital staff raised concerns and discovered the baby inside the pit toilet.





NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara says post-mortem results confirmed the baby had been born alive.





"In sentencing the woman, the court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment, taking into consideration the age of the accused and the fact that she has a minor child.”





