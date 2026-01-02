KZN welcomes more than 330 babies on New Year’s Day

KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday recorded the births of 334 babies on New Year's Day.





The department says while it welcomes the arrivals, it remains concerned about the number of young mothers.





Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says that on Christmas Day alone, KZN registered over 300 births, with 70 of the mothers being teenagers.

The youngest were three 15-year-old girls.





"Among these young mothers was a 16-year-old girl who was impregnated by a 32-year-old man. So far, the youngest mother of our New Year babies are two 16-year-olds who gave birth at Benedictine Hospital under [the] Zululand District and at Queen Nandi Regional Hospital.





“This doesn't make it any less problematic because when they give birth at 16 years, it means they fell pregnant when they were 15, and that is a serious problem."





This year's New Year babies were evenly split with 167 male and 167 female babies recorded. The total includes three sets of twins.





"The first baby of the year, a baby boy arrived at 00:20 at Queen Nandi Regional Hospital, to a 31-year-old mother. His birth weight is 1,8kg. He was followed by another baby boy, two minutes later, at RK Khan Hospital, who was born to a 37-year-old mother.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)