KZN weather warning for hail, severe thunderstorms

The first is a yellow level 1 warning for the north-eastern parts.

Residents in that part of the province are being warned of disruptive rainfall.

In a statement, the weather office said the downpours will result in “localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements or roads and low-lying areas and bridges are expected along the coast and adjacent interior".





Another yellow level 1 warning was issued for the southern parts of KZN.

It said severe thunderstorms and hail are expected.

“Resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads low-lying areas, large amounts of small hail, strong damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning.”

