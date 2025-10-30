KZN weather warning for hail, severe thunderstorms
The first is a yellow level 1 warning for the north-eastern parts.
Residents in that part of the province are being warned of disruptive rainfall.
In a statement, the weather office said the downpours will result in “localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements or roads and low-lying areas and bridges are expected along the coast and adjacent interior".
Another yellow level 1 warning was issued for the southern parts of KZN.
It said severe thunderstorms and hail are expected.
“Resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads low-lying areas, large amounts of small hail, strong damaging winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning.”
