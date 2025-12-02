KZN weather warning alert increased again

Parts of northern KZN have now been upgraded to an Orange Level 5 alert.





The affected areas include King Cetshwayo, Zululand, and the uMkhanyakude District Municipality.





"The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by hail, excessive lightening, damaging winds and flooding," says forecaster Nhlanhla Sithole.





Sithole says there are also other warnings in place.





"For the remainder of the province, we have a yellow level four warning - the warnings are expected to cover the remainder of the province."





A Yellow Level 1 warning has also been issued for most parts of KZN, except the northeastern parts, for Tuesday.





