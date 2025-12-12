KZN warns against illegal sale of personalised licence plates

Officials have uncovered an online operation where personalised plates, which cost around R2,250, are being resold at a higher price.

The Department says unsuspecting motorists have been paying between R7,000 and R10,000.

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the Motor Transport Service’s Choice Numbers Section remains the only body authorised to sell personalised licence numbers in KZN.

“A member of the public who acquires a personalised licence number is furnished with conditions of owning a personalised licence number, which they must sign an acknowledgement of before paying for the said personalised licence number.

“Clause 13 of the conditions of owning a personalised licence number reads as follows: If the holder of a personalised licence number no longer requires that personalised licence number, he or she must surrender that personalised licence number to the MEC.”

