KZN vigilante sentenced to life for double murder

The Mtubatuba Regional Court found that Cebolenkosi Zungu and his two accomplices abducted Bongumenzi Dube and Emmanuel Nkosi after accusing them of stealing from him in September last year.





The trial heard the men were tied up, beaten with bush knives and sticks and had boiling water poured over them.





Nkosi’s body was later dumped on a railway line and was struck by a train, while Dube’s body was left on the roadside.





The National Prosecuting Authority says an eyewitness who was also held against his will managed to escape and alerted police.





Regional spokesperson Natasha Kara says the 30-year-old Zungu was arrested at his homestead in KwaMsane shortly after the incident.





"Zungu was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for each of the two counts of murder and three years imprisonment for each of the three counts of kidnapping. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.





"The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence. Members of the community are cautioned against taking the law into their own hands and are advised to seek the assistance of the authorities to resolve such issues."





