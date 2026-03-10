KZN vaccinates 54,000 cattle as foot-and-mouth disease fight intensifies

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture says tens of thousands of cattle have already been vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease.





The province, considered one of the worst affected by FMD, received its first batch of jabs last month. The vaccination campaign got underway in the Ugu District two weeks ago.





The department’s Vusi Khumalo says the programme will reach all cattle in the province.





"[During] our mass vaccination, in total, under Ugu District, we have had more than 54,000 doses that were administered to the cattle."





He says the second phase of the vaccination campaign will begin in the Harry Gwala District on Tuesday.





" We know that milk producers [are] found in Harry Gwala. There's quite a lot of them. More than 130 [are] found in that area, as well as 150 cattle belonging to the communal sector.





"So, we are also calling on the commercial farmers as well as communal farmers to come on board, so that we [can] vaccinate their cattle. Our main aim is to vaccinate all cattle in the province. That is about 2.5 million."





More foot-and-mouth vaccines arrive





Khumalo says they plan to vaccinate all cattle in the next 12 months.





" We know that a vaccine that did arrive in the province was [administered to] 200,000, which [was] part of the one million vaccines coming from BioGenesis Bago, a manufacturer in Argentina.





“We are going to receive the second batch from a Turkish-based manufacturer. We are currently waiting for those doses. There are about 500,000 of them that we are expecting."





What is foot-and-mouth disease?





Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral illness that affects cloven-hoofed animals which include cattle, sheep, and pigs.





A dairy farmer in KwaZulu-Natal last month described the devastating impact of the outbreak on his herd, saying cows can suddenly become unable to walk. He added that the infection causes the animals’ hooves to peel severely.





